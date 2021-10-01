Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) The JD(S) on Friday named 33-year-old post graduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi as its candidate for the Sindgi assembly constituency, for which bypolls will be held on October 30.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5 Held for Selling SIM Cards on Fake IDs to Cyber Fraudsters and Criminals.

Naziya, an MA, B.Ed, is actively working for the party, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by the party in a statement.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Daily-Wage Labourer Jumps to Death From Hyderabad Metro Station.

Noting that she has been actively working for social causes in the constituency, he said she will be accepted by all sections of the society.

The JD(S) even claimed Naziya's candidature as a precursor to the party's plans to field women candidates in at least 30-35 constituencies for the 2023 assembly polls.

The bypoll has been necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Manguli.

JD(S) has already named 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech.(CSE) graduate Niyaz Shaikh as its candidate from Hangal assembly constituency, which will also go for bypolls on October 30.

The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP's C M Udasi.

While the BJP is yet to name its candidate for both seats, the Congress has finalised M C Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindgi, and according to sources, former MLC Srinivas Mane is likely be its candidate from Hangal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)