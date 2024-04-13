Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): On the last day of the week-long 'Manda' festival in Jharkhand, a huge number of devotees came out on the streets to participate in the festivities.

On the final day, a special person called a 'Bhokta' stood 25 feet high and showered flower petals on the crowd below.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary.

Male devotees who observe fast during the festival are called 'Bhokta'.

The Manda festival in Jharkhand, particularly celebrated in Ranchi, is a significant event deeply rooted in agrarian traditions and Hindu culture. It typically occurs during the spring season and marks the culmination of the agricultural cycle, celebrating the harvest and offering gratitude to the gods.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed, Four Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Doda As Driver Loses Control (See Pic).

A distinctive aspect of the Manda festival is the role of the 'Bhokta,' typically male devotees who observe strict fasts throughout the festival. These Bhoktas hold a revered position within the community and play a central role in the festival's ceremonies. On the final day of the festival, the Bhokta often performs rituals that symbolize the offering of the harvest to the gods, such as showering flower petals at the gathering.

The festival also includes cultural events, folk dances, and traditional music performances, adding to the festive atmosphere. Families come together to share meals and exchange greetings, strengthening social bonds and fostering a sense of community spirit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)