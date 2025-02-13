Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced that the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 scheduled on Friday has been postponed in view of the state government notifying a holiday for Shab-e-Barat.

The JAC said that the examinations will now be conducted on March 4.

Also Read | Congress MLA Uma Thomas Gets Second Life As She Leaves Hospital After 46 Days of Treatment Following Stage Fall in Kochi.

The Class 10 (matriculation) and Class 12 (intermediate) board examinations began amid tight security across Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Over 7.84 lakh students have enrolled for the tests.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Superstar Vijay's Party TVK To Appoint 70,000 Booth Committee Secretaries Across State.

The regional language papers — Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri and Panch Pargania — were scheduled on Friday for Class 10, while the compulsory core language paper was for Class 12.

“These examinations will now be conducted on March 4,” the JAC said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)