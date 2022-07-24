New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): In order to promote tourism in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 here on Saturday.

The policy aims to revive, renew and revamp the tourism sector of the state, to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state of Jharkhand.

It targets to bring out the marvels of the state that has an enchanting mix of old world charms and new age excitements.

The Chief Minister remarked that Jharkhand has always been viewed from the point of view of Extraction. Our goal with this policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of Attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers make the state have limitless possibilities in regards to tourism. The New Tourism Policy reflects the same goal.

The key aspects of the policy focus on providing civic amenities and adopting ways of beautification for sites like Deoghar, Parasnath, Madhuban and Itkhori. With its aim to elevate the potentials of religious tourism in the state, religious tourist units will also be set up.

"With its ambitions to embrace eco-tourism and make tourist activities more responsible in nature, provisions are also being made to provide accommodations to tourists in forest rest houses and tree plantations along with development of eco-circuits like the Latehar-Netarhat-Betla-Chandil-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getelsud circuit," read a press statement from Information & Public Relations Department.

The Policy also strives to cater to modern travellers by making ample room for their tastes and likings. Promotion of adventure tourism activities such as paragliding, water sports, rock climbing, gliding, etc have been proposed. Further, Annual Adventure Sports Events are to be organised and regulatory frameworks for ensuring safety standards are to be set up.

Water sports activities would be developed and extended to various water bodies in the State like Tilaiya, Massanjore, Chandil, Pataratu, Getalsud, Kelaghagh, Kanke dam, Hatia dam etc. The policy aims to brand Jharkhand as a haven to "Rest and Recuperate" by means of expanding tourist units under the ambit of wellness tourism.

Mining Tourism, which is a new concept gaining traction nationally and internationally across will be explored under the policy to exhibit the mineral strength of the state.

"The New Tourism Policy seeks to attract an influx of investors to the state. Attractive provisions have been proposed for prospective investors which include: direct purchases of land of tourism enterprises, road permits, subsidy limit of 20-25 per cent upto Rs 10 Crores for new tourist units, new tourism units shall be entitled to reimbursement of 75 per cent of net SGST paid for 5 years since commencement of commercial operation, no holding tax to be charged to new tourism units and reimbursement of electricity duty for the first 5 years," stated further.

Other measures include benefits for the Municipal Corporation Area and Jamshedpur NAC area with subsidy limits of Rs. 7.5 crores and Rs. 10 crores respectively, and additional 5 per cent incentive over and above a cap of Rs 5 lakhs for SC, ST, women entrepreneurs, handicapped persons and ex-servicemen shall also be admissible. Special packages will be provided to investors on a first-cum-first serve basis. (ANI)

