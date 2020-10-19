Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Jharkhand's Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who tested Covid positive on September 28 and has since then been hospitalized, was on Monday flown to Chennai by air ambulance for better treatment.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Badal Patralekh were also present at Ranchi Airport, said a press statement.

Also Read | Sandesh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Chief Minister said that Mahto was undergoing treatment at Medica hospital in Ranchi for the past few days, but his condition was not stable.

On his request a team of experts doctors from Chennai arrived to treat him and on their advice, he was sent to Chennai.

Also Read | Shahpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

After testing positive, state Education Minister was admitted at RIMS, but shifted to Medica hospital on October 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)