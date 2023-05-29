New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its second supplementary chargesheet in a case related to the Naxal attack on former MLA Gurcharan Nayak, in which two police personnel were killed in Jharkhand in January 2022, the agency said on Monday.Two accused have been named in the chargesheet, filed in the NIA Special Court Ranchi on Saturday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Tivari Bankira alias Shaka and 20-year-old Sadan Korah alias Sajan, both armed cadres of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The duo, who hail from West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, have been charged under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. While Tivari was arrested on November 30, 2022, Sadan has been in custody since February 13, 2023.The attack had taken place on January 4, 2022, at High School Jhilrua area under Goilkera Police Station in West Sighbhum district.

The Jharkhand police had initially registered the case at the local police station. Subsequently, on June 30, 2022, the NIA had re-registered the case.

Following investigations, the NIA charge-sheeted 14 accused persons on December 31, 2022, in this case.As per NIA investigations, Tivari and Sadan were providing support to CPI (Maoist) for furthering its terror and violent related activities and waging a war against the Government of India.

"They were part of the conspiracy to carry out the terrorist attack on Gurucharan Nayak and his bodyguards. They were also part of the Special Action Team established by the banned terror outfit to execute the crime," said the anti-terror agency."The two accused had attended the meeting in which the conspiracy to attack Gurcharan Nayak with deadly weapons at Project +2, High School Jhilrua, was hatched. They had done a recce of the spot a day before the incident and had also participated in the training to execute the attack. (ANI)

