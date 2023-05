Bhind, May 29: An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, informed IAF officials on Monday. IAF Cheetah Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near UP’s Karchhana.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)