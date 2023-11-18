Giridih (Jharkhand), Nov 18 (PTI) At least five people were killed and five others, including two children, were seriously injured after an SUV carrying them hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Baghmara in Mufassil police station area around 3 am on Saturday when the vehicle was carrying 10 people returning from a wedding ceremony.

Giridih Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Singh said the car occupants had come from Thoria village in Birni police station area to attend the function at Tikodih, around 40 km away, and were returning home when the accident happened.

"Five people died on the spot and the remaining five were admitted to a hospital. The driver might have dozed off," he added.

