Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday presented before the high court a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) for the safety of foreign tourists visiting the state.

The SOP came close on the heels of the alleged gangrape of a foreign tourist in Dumka.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar was hearing a petition in this regard, as the state government mentioned that the SOP also contains two helpline numbers.

An app has also been created to obtain immediate service with an SOS option.

Any foreign tourist entering the state will have access to police and assistance through the two helpline numbers and the app, the court was told. This service will also be available to other tourists visiting Jharkhand, the state's counsel said.

Foreign tourists will have to provide identification at the first police outpost that they come across while entering the state.

The details will be entered into a centralised database monitored by the government, and tourists will be guided to places where they wish to go, the counsel stated.

The next date for hearing has been fixed on April 4.

A tourist from Spain was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka district last month.

