Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state Health Secretary and the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for failing to comply with its orders.

Hearing a bunch of petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that despite its orders to make direct appointments, RIMS were making hirings through outsourcing.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Cobra Battalion Head Constable From Kerala's Palakkad Killed in Gunfight With Naxals in Sukma.

The officers should vacate their office if they are incompetent to run the hospital, the court observed.

The court was hearing a bunch of 18 petitions.

Also Read | SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 259 Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online at sailcareers.com.

The high court had earlier said that a special committee will be formed to look into the appointment made in RIMS, and the delay caused in filling up vacancies in various departments of the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)