Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto, who was convicted to 18 months in prison for impeding authorities' work and shredding a police officer's uniform in order to help a person escape from police custody.

Two co-accused Rajesh Gupta and Chunmun Gupta were also granted bail along with Mahto in the same case.

Also Read | Pathaan: BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul Calls Deepika Padukone a 'Tukde-Tukde' Gang Member and Shah Rukh Khan 'PFI Agent'.

FIR was registered against the MLA, at Katras police station, Dhanbad in 2013. Recently he had surrendered before the lower court in Dhanbad.

The bail was granted by the court of Justice Navneet Kumar, on the completion of four months of his jail term.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: CRPF Officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra Awarded Gallantry Medal for 8th Time, Highest Among CAPFs.

Despite getting bail, Mahto will remain in jail as he is facing trial in other cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)