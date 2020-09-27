Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,935 as 1,226 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

Nine more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 670, he said.

Jharkhand now has 12,426 active COVID-19 cases, while 65,839 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 30,152 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday, he added.

