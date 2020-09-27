New Delhi, September 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme at 11 am today. This will be the 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR). It will be telecast live on all Doordarshan channels. The YouTube channel of PMO will also host live streaming of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Scroll down to watch and listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Narendra Modi Addresses UNGA 2020, Calls For UN Reforms, Reiterates India's Pharmaceutical Strength, Condemns Terrorism; Highlights.

Yesterday, PM Modi urged people to join him in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Nearly two weeks ago, he had also sought suggestions and ideas from the general public for the September's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme which is aired on last Sunday of every month. In the previous edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister asserted that India had the talent and ability to become the world's toy hub.

Mann Ki Baat on PM Narendra Modi: Live Streaming

"The global toy industry is worth Rs 7 lakh crore. I have been thinking how can India become a toy production hub, as toys can be used to build minds," he said, urging startups to work towards harnessing the potential while being vocal about local toys.

Referring to his discussions with the Children University at Gandhinagar in Gujarat and the ministries of education, women and child development and micro, small and medium enterprises, the PM said he was thinking how to make new toys available to the children and how India could become a global hub for toy production.

"Toys not only augment activity, but also give flight to our aspirations. Toys, not only entertain, but also build the mind and foster intent too," asserted Modi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).