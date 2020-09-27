Kolkata, September 27: Among lottery results today i.e. Sunday, September 27, will be draw result of Sambad lotteries sold in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland. The Sambad lottery results for September 27 will be announced on the official website at lotterysambadresult.in. The draw results for Sikkim will be announced at 11:55 am, followed by West Bengal's at 4 pm. Sambad lottery results for Nagaland will be out at 8 pm.

The Sunday lottery results in Sikkim is called "Dear Love Morning". West Bengal's Sunday Sambad Lottery is known as "Dear Banglashree Ichamati". In Nagaland, Sunday's lottery is called "Dear Hawk Evening". These tickets are sold for Rs 6 each. A winner gets Rs 1 crore as the first prize. There are some consolation prizes as well. Those who purchased Sambad lottery ticket can check draw results at lotterysambadresult.in.

Apart from Sambad lottery results, results for Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery will also be declared today. The Kerala lottery results can be checked on keralalotteries.com. The lottery results for Assam, which is conducted by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)', will be out today as well.

