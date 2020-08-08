Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jharkhand rose to 160 after six patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, a government bulletin said.

The state also registered 926 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the states tally to 17,468, it said.

The number of active cases has gone up to 8,983, while 8,325 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The mortality rate is 0.91 per cent and the recovery rate is 47.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

Till date, 3,74,813 out of 3,82,265 swab samples have been tested in Jharkhand, it said. PTI PVR NN NN 08082313 NNNN. 19, and his opponent in Croatia on Saturday, No. 33 Borna Coric, both said they have COVID-19.

The ATP said it “continues to urge strict adherence to responsible social distancing and health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.”

Exhibition events have been staged in various places around the world while the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The tours announced last week they plan to return in August. (AP)

