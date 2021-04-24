Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,715 as the state reported a record number of 106 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday.

Altogether, 7,595 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,84,951, it said.

Jharkhand now has 40,942 active cases, while 1,42,294 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 53 were reported from Ranchi and 14 from East Singhbhum, it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,467 from Ranchi, 1,065 from Hazaribagh, 729 from East Singhbhum, 542 from Ramgarh and 459 from Deoghar.

At least 73,903 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

