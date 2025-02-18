Ranchi, Feb 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials in a bid to ensure smooth proceedings during the upcoming budget session.

The budget session of the state assembly will be held from February 24 to March 27.

Mahato asked the different state government departments to ensure the presence of its senior staff in the officials' gallery during the session so that ministers could receive necessary information in the House.

He also said the bills that would be tabled in the assembly should be made available to the secretariat three days in advance.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta and Principal Secretary of Home Department Vandana Dadel were among others present in the meeting.

The state budget for 2025-26 will be tabled on March 3. This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren government after the JMM-led alliance returned to power, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly in November last year.

