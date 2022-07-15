Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday passed the proposal of giving free electricity to financially weaker consumers up to 100 units per month. The cabinet took the decision on this during a Cabinet meeting in which a total of 55 proposals were approved.

The cabinet took another major decision to implement the old pension scheme, with some conditions. A committee will be formed to be headed by the Development Commissioner will be formed to draft the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for going back to the old pension scheme from the new pension scheme.

"The Development Commissioner along with the Principal Secretaries of Finance and Personnel Departments will come out with an SOP for the transition to the old pension scheme and it will be sent to the Cabinet for approval," said Vandana Dadel, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department.

The rules and regulations for the 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for local residents of Jharkhand have also been approved by the Cabinet. (ANI)

