Namsai, July 15: The governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Friday signed an agreement here to resolve the existing border-related disputes between the two neighbouring states.

The pact -- 'Namsai Declaration', was signed at the Chief Ministerial level meeting that was attended by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam-Meghalaya Sign Pact to End Border Dispute in 6 Contested Areas, Shah Calls It 'historic Day' for NE

Under the pact, the state governments have agreed to reduce the number of disputed villages.

"We have decided to restrict the disputed villages to 86 instead of earlier 123. This is historic," Assam CM Sarma said.

He further said both the state governments have aimed to solve the complete border disputes within a very short time.

"Namsai Declaration is hugely significant and a landmark progress towards enduring brotherhood, peace and prosperity in the North East," Khandu wrote on Twitter.

The 28 villages that are within the constitutional boundary of Arunachal Pradesh will remain with the state. Three villages from where the Arunachal Pradesh government has withdrawn their claim will remain with Assam.

Further, another six villages could not be located on the Assam side. If the villages exist on the Arunachal side, these will continue with this hilly state.

Around 12 regional committees which were formed earlier, have been assessing the ground situation by holding extensive talks with the villagers.

The committees may submit the first tranche of reports within September 15.

As the committees conclude their deliberations and an agreement arrives between two state governments, the draft MoU will be referred to the Central government for its approval.

Some of the cabinet ministers from both states were also present at the meeting on Friday.

Notably, the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had reached Supreme Court long ago, and in a crucial meeting held in April this year in Guwahati, the two Chief Ministers agreed on an out-of-the-court settlement for the pending boundary issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

