Ranchi, Aug 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 26,300 as 967 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 278, a health official said on Thursday.

The fresh infections have pushed the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,456, while 16,566 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 12,282 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

