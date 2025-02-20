Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday inaugurated a two-day Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Exhibition at ICAR National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) in Ranchi.

She also inaugurated a honey processing and bee product development centre on the occasion.

Tirkey emphasised the need for commercialising agricultural produce.

“Commercialisation of agricultural produces is essential for farmers to earn more profit,” she said.

The minister said that Chilli farming is a profitable business and farmers should produce it commercially.

She encouraged farmers to adopt new technologies in farming.

“Development of any area is not possible until technology reaches farmers,” she said.

ICAR-NISA director Abhijit Kar said that such an event provides an important platform for farmers to know about advanced agricultural equipment, latest research and government schemes.

