Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president and candidate from Mahua assembly constituency, Tej Pratap Yadav, visited various polling booths in the constituency as polling is underway in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election on Thursday.

Yadav said he is fully confident about his win in the Bihar elections, adding that he has the blessings of his parents and the people's support.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I am fully confident. I have the blessings of my parents and the public."

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier this year, has formed his own party, named Janshakti Janata Dal, and is contesting under his party's banner from Mahua.

Tej Pratap will face a strong challenge from RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan, whereas the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). At the same time, Indrajeet Pradhan will represent Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. Mahua, part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, is expected to see an intense campaign from all major parties.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 is underway across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

