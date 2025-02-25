Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a series of pre-budget meetings with several key government departments here to finalize proposals for the upcoming budget, which is scheduled to be presented on March 7.

The meetings, held to understand the sector wise priorities and to align it with the government's development agenda, would continue in the coming days, an official spokesman said.

During the consultations, Abdullah emphasized the need for a pragmatic and growth-oriented budget that addresses public aspirations and strengthens key sectors of the economy.

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development, transparent governance and efficient utilization of public resources.

The discussions delved into both Capital Expenditure and Revenue Expenditure, with a focus on optimizing budgetary allocations for infrastructure development, social welfare programs and service delivery improvements, the spokesman said.

The chief minister directed the departments to prioritize flagship projects, accelerate ongoing initiatives and ensure timely implementation of development schemes.

As part of the budget preparation process, Abdullah has already held extensive consultations with public representatives from all 20 districts, including District Development Council chairpersons and Members of Legislative Assembly.

Additionally, interactions were conducted with stakeholders from industry, trade and travel, academia, intelligentsia, tourism, sports, agriculture, horticulture and other sectors.

These engagements aim to incorporate diverse perspectives into the budget, ensuring the government's financial roadmap is in sync with the needs and aspirations of people, the spokesman said.

With Tuesday's consultations covering eight major departments, he said the pre-budget exercise has been in full swing.

The chief minister will continue to hold meetings with other government departments in the coming days to gather inputs and finalize budgetary allocations.

Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is personally overseeing the process to ensure that the upcoming budget reflects the government's vision for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

The budget is scheduled to be presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on March 7 during the upcoming Budget Session commencing from March 3.

