Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday took part in 'Tiranga yatra' around the Dal lake.

The yatra shows immense participation of around hundreds of residents in the area.

Addressing the Tiranga yatra event, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised the importance of the national flag and honouring martyrs' sacrifice for the Tiranga, urging citizens to uphold the flag's dignity beyond ceremonies.

"Those who sacrificed their lives for the tirangaa, those who did not worry about their future and gave their today for the tirangaa, they thought that they alone were enough to take care of the tirangaa. For the welfare of the country, we have it in us to stand up alone... I hope that our connection with our national flag doesn't stay limited to these functions. Our flag is our identity and we have to maintain its dignity..," he said.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha congratulated soldiers and police for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack and protecting the nation's honor, saying, "I congratulate the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, officers of the armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police who have protected the self-respect of the nation by avenging the Pahalgam terror attack..."

Students from schools participated in the Tirangaa Yatra organised by the CRPF at Lal Chowk. A 1,508-meter-long national flag was displayed in Doda during the Tiranga rally yesterday.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of 'Cleanliness is Service' will be spread to every individual," the post added. (ANI)

