New Delhi, August 12: The leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Parliament at 10:15 am on Tuesday to discuss their strategy for the proceedings in the House. A day earlier, the INDIA bloc and its leaders came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid allegations of "vote theft" in the previous assembly and general elections.

The opposition MPs were detained by the Delhi police this morning for protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, following allegations of "vote theft," after they were denied permission to march to the EC office. Congress Hosts INDIA Bloc Dinner in Delhi, Opposition Leaders Reaffirm Unity.

The allegations levelled by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have sparked massive political controversy across the country, with the ruling side alleging that it was an attempt to create "anarchy" and further charging them of "working" against the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has been asking Gandhi to sign an oath under its rules to substantiate his claims or issue an apology for the allegations levelled by him against the constitutional body. However, the opposition leaders are charging the Election Commission of "being one" with the government while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being a "dictator." INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet Over Dinner at Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Residence on August 7 Amid ‘Vote Theft’ Claims, Say Sources.

Reacting to the notices issued by the EC, Rahul Gandhi stood firm on his charge against the Election Commission, saying that the demand to sign an affidavit for data that was published by the constitutional body was a mere "distraction". "It is their (Election Commission) data. It is not my data that I will sign (an affidavit). Put that data on your website and you will get to know. All this is to distract from the issue. This has not just taken place in Bengaluru but several other constituencies too," Gandhi told reporters.

"The problem with the Election Commission is that they didn't answer any questions; instead, the BJP answers everything. They themselves proved that EC and the government are one," Congress MP Amar Singh told ANI.

