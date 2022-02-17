Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) A local court in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has directed police to arrest journalist Gowhar Geelani for failing to appear before it on the date of hearing, authorities on Thursday said.

The Executive Magistrate (First Class) Shopian, usually an officer of the rank of tehsildar, directed the Station House officer of Heerpora Police Station to arrest Geelani after he did not appear in the court on February 7, they said.

The magistrate also directed the police to present Geelani before the court on February 19.

The summons to Geelani was issued by the magistrate under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC (apprehension of threat to peace, law and order) on February 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)