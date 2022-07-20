New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday made wearing face masks mandatory in all public places including colleges, schools, multiplexes, hotels, banks, and markets. The decision came after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu district.

The public circular released by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu mentioned that "Various preventive measures have been recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India which include wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distance and hand hygiene etc".

Also Read | Uttarakhand | In View of the Red Alert in the State by the Meteorological Department, CM … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

The official notice also mentioned ensuring the implementation and observance of all preventive measures such as usage of face masks, and maintenance of social distance in all the public places across the district to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 20,557 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Karnataka Honey Trap Case Embarrasses Congress Leaders As Accused Woman's Photos With Top Leaders Goes Viral.

With the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,654. The government data further said that the current recovery rate from COVID-19 infection in the country is at 98.47 per cent as India saw 18,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,31,32,140. The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)