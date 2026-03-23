Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Monday morning raided the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

The NIA officials remain engaged in searching the premises and examining documents and devices.

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Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, a Special NIA court at Patiala House extended the judicial custody of seven accsued including Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzammil, Yasir Ahmed Dar, and Nasir Bilal Malla.

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They were produced before the court through video conferencing, after which Special Judge (NIA) Pitambar Dutt extended judicial custody of the accsued persons for the next 15 days.

On the last date of hearing on March 11, the NIA submitted that the investigation of the case was disrupted due to a protest in support of Ayutoallah Ali Khemenei in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two accused, namely Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar, were held for five days in NIA custody. The court has already extended the period of investigation by 45 days.

The two Jammu and Kashmir residents were arrested for their alleged links to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit for "supplying weapons" to the prime accused. In a statement, the NIA said both the accused, namely Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar, are active over-ground workers (OGWs) of the AGH, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11.

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025.

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accsued persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb, were arrested on different dates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)