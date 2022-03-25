Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four drug peddlers with 4 kg drugs and one lakh rupees (Photo/ANI)

Mendhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four drug peddlers near the Line of Control in Balakot district here on Friday.

Drugs weighing four kilograms was recovered from them along with one lakh in cash.

Also Read | Delhi Police Busted Inter-State Drug Trafficking Racket, Two Person Arrested.

The police have booked the four peddlers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused are in judicial custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)