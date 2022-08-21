Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 276 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,76,044, officials said here.

While 41 cases were reported from Jammu division, 235 cases were from Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality linked to the pandemic was reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,597 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,68,668, they added.

