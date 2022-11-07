Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the closure of primary and middle schools in Ramban and Kishtwar districts in view of harsh weather conditions, officials said.

Snowfall in the upper reaches and heavy rains in lower areas have triggered cold conditions in the districts.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress is Wide Ball, AAP No Ball, Only BJP is Good Length Delivery, Says Rajnath Singh.

In view of heavy rains, all primary and middle schools in Ramban district shall remain closed, they said, adding that students are advised to remain indoors.

Similarly, all primary and middle schools of Kishtwar district will remain closed due to bad weather as directed by the district administration.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in 553rd Birth Anniversary Celebration of First Sikh Guru.

However, all high schools and higher secondary schools in the districts will function normally, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)