Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) In a first, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Monday announced the opening of admissions for foreign students in undergraduate and post-graduate programmes and short skill courses.

Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Nazeer Ahmad Ganai, released an information brochure of admission in undergraduate and post-graduate programmes for Indian and International students, an official spokesperson said here.

Also Read | KSP Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For Over 3400 Armed Police Constable Posts At ksp-recruitment.in; Here's How to Apply.

The Vice Chancellor said its the varsity's endeavour to make Kashmir an education hub and it is working not only to build capacity to bring students to the Valley, but also send students at premier institutions here outside.

"We don't find ourselves in isolation and we want to move international and to create an ecosystem where every university of India must follow us," he said.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Shares Jump Over 9% After Rs 20,000 Crore Fund Infusion Announcement in Company.

Ganai enumerated the benefits of studying at the university, saying Kashmir has adventure and agri-eco tourism as well as winter sporting activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)