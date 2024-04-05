Ranchi, Apr 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Friday condoled the death of the state's first energy minister Lalchand Mahto.

The three-time MLA from Jharkhand's Dumri assembly constituency, Mahto died on Thursday night in Ranchi. He was 72.

Also Read | Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024: Returning Officer Anil Masih Who Defaced Ballots Tenders Unconditional Apology in Supre Court.

Matho's body was taken to the Jharkhand Assembly during the day and the Speaker paid floral tribute to him.

“He was a skilled social worker and politician,” the Speaker wrote on X.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day Strengthens Our Resolve of Jan Seva, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that the demise of Lalchand Mahto is an irreparable loss to the state.

“He was a man of integrity and he continuously strived for the development of the area he represented,” Thakur added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)