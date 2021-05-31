Ranchi, May 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday extended ban on manufacture, storage and distribution or sale of 11 brands of Pan Masala in the state for the next one year.

The decision was taken on World No Tobacco Day.

Earlier, the state had imposed prohibition in this regard in May 2020 in the interest of public health.

Extending the ban, the state government said, "The notification prohits the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of 11 brands of pan masala containing magnesium carbonate as ingredient, packaged or unpackaged".

The pan masala brands prohibited and specifically named in the notification are - Pan Parag, Shikhar, Rajnigandha, Dilruba, Rajniwas, Musafir, Madhu, Bimal, Bahar, Sehrat and Pan Parag Premium.

"Any violation of this order shall entail strict action under the appropriate sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

Earlier, 41 samples of pan masalas of different brands were collected from varied districts of Jharkhand under the provisions of the Food Safety Standards Act for test and analysis during the year 2019-2020 and were found to be containing magnesium carbonate as an ingredient.

The government said scientific research provided that prolonged consumption could result in hyper magnesia and even cardiac arrest and the decision was taken to improve public health.

