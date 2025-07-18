Ranchi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday observed that the government seems to be throttling the rule of law in the state, where constitutional machinery has collapsed.

Justice Anand Sen directed Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to appear in person to face charges of contempt of court for non-compliance with its order pertaining to urban local body elections.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

The court had on January 4, 2024, directed the government to ensure that municipal elections are conducted within three weeks.

The chief secretary was asked to appear in person on July 25 before the court of Justice Sen.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

The court, in his order, observed that the government seems to be throttling the rule of law in Jharkhand and there is complete breakdown of constitutional machinery.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by former municipal ward councilor Roshni Khalko who submitted that despite orders passed by it, the long awaited municipal elections have not been conducted.

Khalko had filed a writ petition before the High Court in 2023 after the term of ward councillors expired.

The court had on January 4, 2024 ordered the government to conduct municipal elections within three weeks.

Khalko filed a contempt petition on January 16, 2024, pointing out non-compliance with the High Court order.

Then the high court ordered the government to conduct the elections in four months..

The last elections were conducted in April 2018 in the capital and the term of the councillors had lapsed in 2023.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)