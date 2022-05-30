Ranchi, May 30 (PTI) The nomination process for the upcoming by-election to Mandar assembly constituency in Jharkhand's Ranchi district began on Monday, with some aspirants collecting forms, an official said.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 6, while the last date for withdrawal of such document is fixed on June 9.

The by-poll will be held on June 23 and votes will be counted on June 26.

The by-election to the Mandar assembly seat was necessitated after its MLA Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified as a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on April 8, following a judgment by a special CBI court.

The special CBI court in Jharkhand had on March 28 sentenced Tirkey, a former minister in the state government, to three years in jail in a corruption case.

"A notification is issued today for submission of nomination papers for the Mandar by-poll. Several aspirants took forms but not a single document is filed on the first day," the official said.

The timing for filing nomination papers is between 11 am and 3 pm.

Major political parties are yet to announce their nominees for the by-poll.

During the day, Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan held a meeting with representatives of various political parties.

"The by-election will be held with strict compliance of COVID guidelines which will be effective for all political rallies till the entire exercise gets over," the official said.

Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming by-poll.

