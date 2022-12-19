Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Dec 19 (PTI) Search is underway to trace the remaining body parts of a woman, who was found chopped into pieces in Sahibganj district, police said on Monday.

Around 18 pieces of the 22-year old woman's body were recovered on Sunday, they said.

Her husband Dildar Ansari and several family members have been arrested for allegedly committing the crime following a feud on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

The victim belongs to the primitive Pahariya community, and was the second wife of Ansari.

“The search operation to retrieve other body parts of the deceased is on,” SP (Sahibganj) Anuranjan Kispotta said.

The incident, meanwhile, sparked a war of words between leaders of opposition BJP and the ruling JMM-led combine on Monday.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das alleged that crimes against tribal women have been continuously taking place ever since the Hemant Soren-headed government came to power in Jharkhand.

"The state is not in safe hands; CM Soren should immediately resign on moral grounds,” Das told PTI. JMM spokesperson Mohan Karmakar rubbished the allegations, saying these were “politically motivated”. “Our government will not tolerate such inhuman incidents and stringent action will be initiated against the culprits. Safety of women is our priority,” he asserted. Eight arrests have been made in the case so far, a police officer had said on Sunday. Local residents had first spotted the victim's body parts, which were being dragged by dogs, in Boria area of the district, and the police were subsequently informed about the matter.

