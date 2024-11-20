Ranchi, Nov 20 (PTI) The ruling JMM as well as the opposition BJP exuded confidence about forming the next government in Jharkhand as polling drew to a close on Wednesday evening.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed the people of the state have showered blessings on the ruling JMM-led alliance.

"The elderly, youth, workers, women, farmers -- all gave their unprecedented blessings with enthusiasm and zeal in this great festival of democracy. All, especially the half population of the state - our Maiyas (women), enthusiastically gave their infinite blessings to the JMM and INDIA alliance in a historic manner for their rights, dignity and respect," he posted on X.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi claimed that the NDA would win over 51 of the 81 seats in the state.

"In the Lok Sabha polls, NDA had a lead on 51 assembly seats in the state. We are confident that NDA will win over 51 seats in the assembly polls," he told reporters.

Marandi claimed the Barhait assembly seat where the chief minister is contesting may throw a surprise.

Senior Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said, "The way women have participated in polling and the discussion that was going on among people about the government's work at the polling booths, I can say that our alliance is going perform better than last time and we will provide a strong government to the state."

Polling was held for 38 assembly constituencies in the second phase during the day.

The first phase of polling for 43 seats was held on November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

