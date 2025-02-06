Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 5: In a series of successful joint operations, Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur police apprehended eight insurgent cadres from different locations in the state recently.

"The joint operations were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of insurgent cadres involved in extortion and intimidation," said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Picks Pace With 100-Metre-Long Steel Bridge Construction in Gujarat's Surat (Watch Video).

The first operation led to the apprehension of an active KYKL cadre in Wabagai Lamkhai, Kakching District, who was involved in extortion activities. "The individual was intercepted while traveling in a Maruti A-Star car, and a thorough search of the vehicle revealed two mobile phones and the vehicle," added the spokesperson.

On questioning the individual, on the spot, revealed his affiliation as KYKL Cadre and that he was engaged in extortion.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested for Sextortion and Job Scam.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Defence, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended a cadre of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) Progressive in Yaripok, Thoubal district in another joint operation. The individual was allegedly involved in extortion and intimidation activities in Thoubal town.

In another major breakthrough, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended five cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) in Sangakpham, Imphal East district, said the Spokesperson from Ministry of Defence. The intelligence gathered by Assam Rifles pointed to the presence of active KCP (City Meitei) cadres in general area Sangakpham, Imphal East district with reports linking the individuals to extortion and intimidation. "A search operation recovered a 9mm pistol, hand grenades, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash," said the spokesperson.

Additionally, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully apprehended a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council) in Singjamei, Imphal East district. The search based on specific intelligence about a KCP(MC) cadre involved in extortion and intimidation, led to the recovery of a grey Jupiter scooter (Regn No MN 06 SK 4091), a mobile phone and a Mahindra pickup jeep.

The recovered stores and the apprehended individuals in all operations have been handed over to Manipur Police, added the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)