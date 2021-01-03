Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Kumar Kundan, a journalist who volunteered for human trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine, refuted rumours about the side effects of "Covaxin" as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has finally given approval for the vaccine against the COVID-19 disease for emergency use.

He appealed to people to not pay heed to these rumours and claimed that the vaccine is completely safe.

The journalist working with a news channel said that he got two shots of Covaxin, first in September and second in October, and he is completely fine and has no health issues.

"I was covering stories around COVID-19 when I got to know about the human trial of a vaccine of Bharat Biotech. In September, I was administered the coronavirus vaccine. Three months have passed but I am completely fine and have no health issues. There is no side effect of the vaccine on my health. I want to give my example to those people who are creating rumours about several side effects of the vaccine. This vaccine is completely safe," Kundan told ANI.

Recalling the day before he got the shot, the journalist shared his experience of overcoming fear about the vaccine.

"There were several questions before inoculation. There was fear but I had faith in my scientists. I was administered the vaccine at AIIMS. After inoculation, I got an emergency number in case I developed some health issues. They used to call me after every 5 hours. I was given a chartbook if I am having some side effects. I used to inform doctors that my health is fine," he said.

"I was afraid in the beginning. There was some uneasiness in the first 24 hours after taking the first shot (in September). But later there were no issues. A month later, I got the second shot," he added.

Earlier in the day, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said that COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

DCGI also quelled rumours surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines regarding impotency, rubbishing such speculations as "complete nonsense".

"We will never approve anything if there is even the slightest safety concern. Vaccines are 110 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (rumour of impotency) is complete nonsense," VG Somani, Drug Controller General of India said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)