New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Tuesday and congratulated him for being conferred with the Bharat Ratna Award.

Nadda, taking to microblogging site X, said in a post that Advani's contribution to making Indian democracy and politics strong, informed and better can never be forgotten.

"After the decision of awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to our ideal, respected Lal Krishna Advani, the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, I paid a heartfelt visit to his residence today and extended good wishes to him. Advani ji's contribution to making Indian democracy and politics strong, informed and better is unforgettable. His work to create a strong feeling of patriotism and public service among the people always provides inspiration to thousands of BJP workers," Nadda posted on X.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also took to his official account on X and said that the work done by the veteran BJP leader is a source of inspiration for everyone.

"Met respected Lal Krishna Advani today after the announcement of him getting Bharat Ratna and congratulated him. Advani ji has made an invaluable contribution to the country's cultural heritage, politics and progress. The work done by him is a source of inspiration for all of us. By deciding to give Bharat Ratna to respected Advani ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modihas done the work of honouring his tireless struggles and contribution," the Union Home Minister posted on X.

On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani would be conferred with the country's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Shortly after the announcement was made, political leaders from across party lines greeted the leader and expressed delight at it.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "I am very happy to share that LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. He is one of the most respected statesmen of our time, and his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our home minister and I&B minister as well. His parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove for in life to the best of his abilities. In a statement, Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS Swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

"Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only one in dedicated and selfless service to my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me. What has inspired my life is the motto 'idam-na-"'mama"--"This life is not mine; my life is for my nation'," he added.

He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi.

Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani has served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India. (ANI)

