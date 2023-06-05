Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 5 (ANI): As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive outreach programme, 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan', the party's national president JP Nadda on Monday met former Army chief, Dalbir Singh Suhag, at the latter's residence in Haryana's Gurugram.

The party launched the 'Maha Jansampark' program upon completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre on May 29.

During his meeting, Nadda also handed over the booklet of achievements of 9 years of the BJP government in the Centre to Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Dalbir Singh Suhag was the Army Chief when the Special Forces commandoes of the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes at terrorist launch pads. Suhag was commissioned in 5 Gorkha Rifles, an infantry unit of the Indian Army on June 16, 1974. He held numerous important posts throughout his Army career.

He had also served as a Company commander during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka.

He was appointed as Army Chief by the UPA government on May 14, 2014. The next NDA government subsequently upheld the appointment.

Suhag took charge as the Army Chief on July 31, 2014, succeeding General Bikram Singh. He retired on December 31, 2016.

JP Nadda is schdeuled to meet with Lt Gen (Retd) A S Lanba and Air Marshal (Retd) Shri Denzil Keelor in Gurugram.

The BJP national president will also release a book on the work done by Modi government in the nine years.

The BJP plans to hold around 50 rallies nationwide between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at the office for the second term on May 30, 2019. (ANI)

