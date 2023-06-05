Varanasi, June 5: The MP/MLA court in Varanasi on Monday convicted jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari in a 32-year-old murder case. The quantum of the sentence will be announced later in the day.

A five-time MLA, Ansari has been charged with the murder of a Congress leader in 1991, when he was gaining political prominence. On August 3, 1991, Awadhesh Rai, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, was shot dead outside the latter's house in Varanasi. Mukhtar Ansari Convicted in Awadhesh Rai Murder Case: Varanasi Court Convicts Jailed Mafia Don for Killing Congress Leader.

The case was unusual since the case diary had gone missing which delayed the trial. Ansari has been convicted in several criminal cases in the past. UP Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Acquitted in 2009 Attempt to Murder Case by Ghazipur Court.

The Varanasi MP MLA court had concluded the hearing after arguments on May 19, reserved its order, and fixed June 5 as the date to deliver it. Ansari is already serving a 10-year jail term in another kidnapping and murder case. He was convicted in April.

