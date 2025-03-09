New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Sunday virtually addressed the 48th Annual Day Celebration of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), highlighting India's advancements in immunization and supply chain management.

He announced that the National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre is being upgraded into an International Centre for Excellence, solidifying India's leadership in these areas.

While addressing the program, JP Nadda said, "The National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre is being upgraded into an International Centre for Excellence, which is a testament to India's leadership in immunisation and supply chain..."

During his address, Nadda commended NIHFW for its tireless efforts in promoting health and family welfare programs in India. He emphasized the institute's role as a frontrunner in conducting training, research, and capacity-building activities for public health professionals.

During the event, NIHFW launched new facilities, including an Open Gym Park, Aarogya Shakti Park, and SAKSHAM--Media Lab.

He further congratulated NIHFW for its relevant research activities and the online platform SAKSHAM--Media Lab for Digital Learning for creating health-related content, which reflects the Institute's commitment to modernizing healthcare education outreach. He added that "this facility will be a 'game-changer' in enabling Digital learning and making healthcare knowledge accessible across the country."

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel was also present at the event.

Anupriya Patel emphasised the success of the National Health Policy, heaped praise on schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana, and said that the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has brought the country to a new era of the public health landscape.

"Guided by the National Health Policy 2017 and through the implementation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and establishment of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, the country has entered a new era of public health landscape", Anupriya Patel said.

Anupriya Patel weighed in on the surge of medical colleges in the country since the Modi government came into power in 2014. She stated that the number of medical institutions has increased from 387 to 780, whereas the number of AIIMS has increased from 6 to 22.

"Since 2014, the number of medical colleges surged from 387 to 780 today, with almost a 101% increase, while the number of AIIMS has increased from 6 to 22, marking the strengthening of the healthcare ecosystem of the country," she added.

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) an autonomous organization, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, acts as an 'apex technical institute' as well as a 'think tank' for the promotion of health and family welfare Programmes in the country. The NIHFW is known for its Education, Training, Research, and Specialized advisory services. (ANI)

