Hassan, March 9: At least two people were killed, and several others are feared trapped after a dilapidated shop collapsed in Belur on Sunday afternoon, police said. Customers were inside the shop when the structure gave way, they said. Karnataka Building Collapse: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Commercial Building Collapses in Hassan; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Karnataka Building Collapse

VIDEO | Karnataka: Three persons died and two were severely injured as a commercial building opposite to the bus stand in Belur town of Hassan district collapsed earlier today. Upon receiving information, Belur police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations for people… pic.twitter.com/uDOK9xnYmO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2025

Upon receiving information, police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris, while efforts are underway to rescue those feared trapped, they added.