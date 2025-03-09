Hassan, March 9: At least two people were killed, and several others are feared trapped after a dilapidated shop collapsed in Belur on Sunday afternoon, police said. Customers were inside the shop when the structure gave way, they said. Karnataka Building Collapse: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Commercial Building Collapses in Hassan; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Upon receiving information, police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris, while efforts are underway to rescue those feared trapped, they added.