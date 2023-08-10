Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s third phase of Varahi Yatra is all set to begin on Thursday.

The ongoing Varahi Yatra by the actor-turned-politician will continue in the Visakhapatnam district till August 19.

However, the march will be suspended for a day on August 15 — Independence Day — as the Kalyan is scheduled to visit the party's Mangalagiri office.

The state general secretary of the Jana Sena, T. Shiva Shankar, said the actor-turned-politician will arrive at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday morning.

He would address the public on Thursday evening at Jagadamba in Visakhapatnam, Shankar informed further.

"Our leader Pawan Kalyan would address two public meetings during his stay in the city," his senior party colleague added.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam police granted permission for his public meetings in the city, albeit announcing certain restrictions.

A few days ahead of the scheduled visit by the Jana Sena chief, Section 30 of the Police Act was clamped in Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam.

Meanwhile, ahead of JSP chief's third phase of the ongoing Varahi Yatra, tension gripped Visakhapatnam district after the police denied the actor-turned-politician permission to take out a rally from the airport to the hotel.

A huge crowd of JSP supporters and fans are likely to flock to the Visakhapatnam airport to receive the actor-turned-politician on Thursday morning.

The involvement of YSRCP leaders in alleged land-grabbing, encroachments and public-related issues will be raked up into during Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the district.

“The party chief will also meet people, who want to share their issues and grievances with him. However, the date for the same is yet to be finalised,” former JSP MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said. (ANI)

