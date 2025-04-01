New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Tuesday approved the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This marks the third instance of a Delhi High Court judge being reassigned to another high court.

According to the official notification, the transfer has been effected under the authority of clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India. Following consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President has directed Justice Sharma to assume his new role at the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, to the Calcutta High Court. Justice Sharma, who commenced his judicial career in the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and advanced to the Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003, was sworn in as a judge of the Delhi High Court in February 2022.

In response to this recommendation, three Bar Associations of the Calcutta High Court have jointly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), urging reconsideration and withdrawal of his transfer. The Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta, the Bar Library Club, and the High Court Bar Association presented their petition to CJI Sanjiv Khanna on March 29, citing "serious complaints" against Justice Sharma. These concerns, which reportedly emerged in October 2024, were brought to the attention of the CJI's office.

The Central Government has recently approved the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations to transfer Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Yashwant Varma.

Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer comes amidst controversy over allegations of unaccounted cash reportedly found at his official residence in New Delhi. This controversy has significantly impacted his tenure at the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

