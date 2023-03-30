New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Union Law Ministry on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice TS Sivagnanam as Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court with effect from March 31.

"In the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, is pleased to appoint Justice TS Sivagnanam, senior-most puisne Judge of Calcutta High Court as Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court with effect from March 31, 2023," said the official notification.

Last month, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice TS Sivagnanam to Calcutta High Court as Chief Justice alongwith others.

The Collegium recommended Justice Pritinker Diwaker to Allahabad High Court, Justice TS Sivagnanam to Calcutta High Court, Justice Ramesh Sinha to Chhattisgarh High Court, Justice Sonia G Gokani to Gujarat High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to Manipur High Court.

Justice Sivagnanam was appointed Additional Judge of Madras High Court on March 31, 2009 and later he was appointed Permanent Judge on March 29, 2011.

He is the Chairman of the Computer Committee of Madras High Court. He was transferred as a Judge of Calcutta High Court and took oath on October 25, 2021. (ANI)

