Kurukshetra, Jul 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday said that Jyotisar, traditionally considered the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, will be developed into one of the world's grandest and most memorable historical destinations.

Lord Krishna is believed to have delivered teachings of the Bhagawad Gita to Arjuna before the Mahabharata war at Jyotisar. The government is investing approximately Rs 250 crore to develop this sacred site as a major tourism hub.

Tourists from across the country and abroad will be able to witness a vibrant and immersive depiction of Kurukshetra's glorious history at the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra, Chief Minister Saini said.

He visited the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra in Kurukshetra district on Friday and thoroughly inspected various sections.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj was also present during the visit.

During the inspection, the chief minister directed the officers to complete all pending construction work related to the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra and its adjoining halls at the earliest.

He emphasised that the remaining work must be finished quickly so that the Kendra can be opened to the public.

He said the aim is to make Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra a globally renowned tourist attraction where visitors can engage with the profound history of Mahabharata and Kurukshetra.

Talking to reporters later, Saini said Lord Krishna gave the message of the Bhagavad Gita from the holy land of Kurukshetra. Keeping this divine legacy in mind, the government is accelerating development works at Jyotisar, he said.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's cultural heritage has received renewed strength.

The government is spending nearly Rs 250 crore on a Mahabharata-themed project in Jyotisar to preserve and celebrate this heritage, making it one of the most visited historical destinations in the world, he said.

