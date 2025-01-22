Mathura, Jan 22 (PTI) Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday called for "globalisation of compassion" to allay tensions and breakout of violence worldwide.

Satyarthi, a social activist known for his work on child rights, child labour, and sexual exploitation, was speaking at the inauguration of the Kalyanam Karoti Eye Institute in Mathura.

"We have globalised information, trade, markets, consumer goods, and production. But now, it is time to globalise 'Karuna' (compassion) from Indian soil," Satyarthi said.

He also informed reporters about the launch of the 'Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion,' a campaign supported by several world leaders, former heads of states, and fellow Nobel laureates.

On the rise of artificial intelligence, he said, "AI is undoubtedly becoming a dominant force, but its dangers are also growing. We must address these risks proactively. To counter AI, we must focus on 'Compassion Intelligence.'"

Satyarthi said there was a rise in reported cases of violence, but also spoke about the progress to stem it.

"India has enacted several laws and improved policies for child protection. Investment in children's education and welfare has increased substantially, which is a positive development," he said.

Satyarthi emphasised the importance of reporting crimes against children.

"Previously, many incidents went unreported, but now people are approaching the police fearlessly. This is a positive change, although much work still needs to be done," he said.

"The increased reporting of such crimes indicates growing awareness and willingness to seek justice. While government data may suggest a decline, the reality is that more cases are being reported, which is a good sign. Reporting is the first step towards resolution," he added.

